ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Saturday appointed Fawad Chaudhry as acting information secretary of the party as PTI Secretary Information Shafqat Mahmood is out of the country.

A notification issued by PTI Chairman Imran Khan said that Fawad Chaudhry is being appointed as acting information secretary of the party. Chaudhry already works as the spokesperson of PTI. Iftikhar Durrani, head of PTI Central Media Department, said that appointment had been made on temporary basis as Shafqat Mahmood was on a foreign tour.

Earlier, Imran Khan had appointed Fawad Chaudhry as the spokesperson of the party replacing Naeemul Haq and the appointment caused uproar within the party. Naeemul Haq was secretary information of the party at that time and also the chief spokesperson of the party. Later, Mahmood was replaced with Naeemul Haq.





OUR STAFF REPORTER