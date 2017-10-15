HAFIZABAD:- The police arrested four drug smugglers of Khyber Agency and seized 11kg hashish and 2kg opium besides impounding two without number-plate cars. On a tip off, the Sukheke Police intercepted two suspicious cars, coming from KPK. Upon search, the police recovered huge quantity of hashish and opium which they were transporting to Punjab cities. The police arrested Majid Khan, Asad Khan, Amjad Iqbal and Shafatullah and registered two separate cases against them.