Chakwal - The City police on Saturday booked an alleged fraudster on the order of a sessions judge.

Safeer Mirza, a resident of Jahangir Town, had lodged a complaint with Additional District and Sessions Judge Chakwal that Ghulam Rasul, a resident of village Latifal, had borrowed Rs 350,000 from him and when he was asked to return the sum, he (Rasul) made out a forged cheque. According to the complainant, the bank concerned refused to entertain the cheque as there was not enough credit in Rasul’s account.

The sessions judge ordered the City Police Station House Officer to register a case against the fraudster. Sub-Inspector M Aslam said that a case had been registered against the accused and started an investigation.

Meanwhile, a house owner and a bakery owner were booked by Dhudial police under the National Action Plan (NAP). ASI Ameen Akhtar during a search operation observed that the house owner, M Sharif, a resident of village Kot Iqbal, had rented his house to Tanveer Akhtar, a resident of village Dhudial and he had not got registered the name of the tenant at the police station.

In the meantime, bakery owner M Nadeem Ahmed, a resident of resident of Vehari, was booked for offering employment to Waqas, Zulfiqar Ali, Waqar Hussain, Faisal Malook, without providing their names to the police as required under the law.