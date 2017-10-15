Freed hostage says Taliban murdered his baby, raped wife

OTTAWA - Freed Canadian hostage Joshua Boyle accused his kidnappers of murdering his baby daughter and raping his wife during his family’s years-long captivity by the Haqqani network, a Taliban-affiliated group operating in Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Boyle levelled the accusations in a terse statement he read on arrival in Toronto late Friday with his American wife, Caitlan Coleman, and three children, who were freed on Wednesday by Pakistani troops.

The Pakistani forces that freed the family said the US intelligence services tipped them off that they had been moved into Pakistan’s semi-autonomous tribal areas from across the border in Afghanistan.

Residents in the tribal districts of Kurram, where the operation took place, and North Waziristan told AFP they had seen drones flying in the skies above them for several days before the operation.

“We sent our troops, traced the vehicle on the basis of intelligence sharing ... and recovered the hostages,” Major General Asif Ghafoor, spokesman for the Pakistani military, said Thursday.

Before the family’s arrival in Canada, Boyle’s father, Patrick Boyle, told CNN his son had described the rescue mission during a phone call.

“The five of them (were) in the back of a car being transferred and a car being stopped, surrounded by, Josh described, 35 Pakistani army officials,” Patrick Boyle said. “A firefight (breaks) out, that all five captors had been killed by the Pakistani army, and all five of our Boyles are safe and OK. Josh said he was hit with some shrapnel, and our governments have confirmed that he was damaged in the leg. That’s all we know right now about that.”

Patrick Boyle said the sudden turn of events was nothing short of miraculous. “Cait, in her last video, said if all five of them make it out, it’s going to be a miracle,” he said. “And we’re living a miracle.”

After reaching Canada, Joshua Boyle demanded that the Afghanistan government bring his kidnappers to justice for the “murder” of his infant daughter and the rape of his wife while they were in captivity.

With hands trembling as he read his statement, Boyle lambasted the “stupidity and the evil” of his kidnappers, who he said were members of the Taliban-linked Haqqani network, for abducting both him and his pregnant wife during a trip to help villagers in Afghanistan’s Taliban-controlled areas.

He said the Haqqani leadership authorised the murder of his infant daughter in retaliation for his refusal to accept an offer from the kidnappers, but did not elaborate on the offer. He also condemned his kidnappers for engaging in the brutal rape of his wife. “Not as a lone action by one guard, but assisted by the captain of the guard and supervised by the commandant ... of the Haqqani network.” Boyle said. He identified the Haqqani commander as Abu Hajr.

“God willing, this litany of stupidity will be the epitaph of the Haqqani network.”

The Haqqani group is headed by Sirajuddin Haqqani, who is also the Afghan Taliban’s deputy leader.

Boyle did not say whether the militants killed a child, only that his captors were responsible for “authorising the murder” of his infant daughter. Quoting sources close to the family, CNN reported that Boyle alluded to at least one forced abortion while in captivity.

Boyle said both incidents had taken place in 2014, some two years after he and Coleman, who was “heavily pregnant” at the time, were kidnapped in a remote Taliban-controlled area of Afghanistan.

He said they were in Afghanistan as “pilgrims” helping poor villagers when they were captured.

Boyle said the Afghan government should provide his family the justice that they are owed. “I certainly do not intend to allow a brutal and sacrilegious gang of criminal miscreants to weaken my family’s commitment to do the right thing no matter the cost.”

Boyle said he and his wife now want to focus on building a new life. “Obviously it will be of incredible importance to my family that we are able to build a secure sanctuary for our three surviving children, to call a home, to focus on edification and to try to regain some portion of the childhood that they have lost.”

The final leg of the family’s journey to freedom was an Air Canada flight from London to Toronto. US State Department officials accompanied the Boyle family on the flight home.

Boyle gave The Associated Press a handwritten statement expressing disagreement with US foreign policy. “God has given me and my family unparalleled resilience and determination, and to allow that to stagnate, to pursue personal pleasure or comfort while there is still deliberate and organised injustice in the world would be a betrayal of all I believe, and tantamount to sacrilege,” he wrote.

He nodded to one of the State Department officials and said, “Their interests are not my interests.”

He added that one of his children was in poor health and had to be force-fed by their Pakistani rescuers.

Coleman, who is from Stewartstown, Pennsylvania, sat in the aisle of the business-class cabin wearing a tan-coloured headscarf. She nodded wordlessly when she confirmed her identity to a reporter on board the flight. In the two seats next to her were her two elder children. In the seat beyond that was Boyle, with their youngest child in his lap.

The family was escorted off the plane five-to-10 minutes before the other passengers on the flight.

The Canadian government welcomed the family’s arrival. “Today, we join the Boyle family in rejoicing over the long-awaited return to Canada of their loved ones,” a foreign ministry statement said.

“Canada has been actively engaged on Mr Boyle’s case at all levels, and we will continue to support him and his family now that they have returned,” it said, asking that the family’s privacy be respected.

Before marrying Coleman, Boyle was briefly married in 2009 to Zaynab Khadr, the sister of Canadian-born Omar Khadr, who was captured in battle as a teenager in Afghanistan in 2002 and held for a decade in the US military at Guantanamo Bay.

Boyle was active in the campaign to win Khadr’s release from Guantanamo and his transfer to Canada in 2012. He was freed on bail in 2015.

On Thursday, Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said Boyle was not a target of any investigation.

Boyle returned to Toronto from Islamabad by commercial airlines, travelling via London. He denied reports he had refused to be flown home aboard a US military aircraft.

FOOL’S HOMECOMING

In an Editorial ‘Toronto Sun’ termed Joshua Boyle “an idiot and a fool”. He’s such an idiot that the much-married backpacker was once married to Omar Khadr’s al-Qaeda-loving sister, and we are firm believers in being judged by the company one keeps.

Osama bin Laden attended her second wedding, which speaks volumes about who you are.

It said we are glad Boyle’s current American-born wife, Caitlan Coleman, was also safely freed with her three children, all born in captivity, and hopefully she will eventually dump the man who thought it was wise to drag a pregnant wife into war-ravaged Afghanistan so that he could reportedly hook up as a “war correspondent” embedded with the Taliban.

