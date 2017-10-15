RAHIM YAR KHAN - Parents and girl students of Government Elementary School Jampur of Jajja Abbasian Town protested against the expulsion of 84 girls students from the school and blocked Khanpur-Zahirpir Road, some 62km from here on Saturday.

The parents alleged that 84 girl students, from class 1 to 8, were expelled from the school on the orders of Deputy District Officer (education) Ch Muhammad Akram on the plea that the girl students were studying in the boys school.”

The girl students complained that their exams are around the corner and the decision has put their future at stake.

When contacted DDO (Education) Ch Muhammad Akram said that he had a meeting with parents of 30 students regarding shift the girl students of 6 to 8 class to nearby Government Girls High School Kotla Pathan, some 1.5 km, adding that they submitted a signed document in this regard.

He said that few days back he received a complaint of a male teacher who misbehaved with a young girl student.

He further informed that chairman union council Jampur Kotla Pathan Musharraf Jatoi also appreciated his decision besides it is the government’s policy that to avoid co-education among students of class 6 to 8.

Campaign launched

to meet oil needs

The campaign titled "Wheat for the need and Canola for the profit" has been started to meet the needs of edible oils in the country.

Agriculture Secretary Muhammad Mehmood stated in a seminar "The Significance of Canola and its Profitable Cultivation." The seminar was organized by Seed Association Pakistan (SAP) and Punjab Agriculture Department here the other day.

Mehmood said due to increase in population, it has become a challenge to fulfil the needs of edible oils. He added during the ongoing year, Canola would be cultivated over more than 50,000 acres in Punjab.

He said plan to provide subsidy of Rs5,000 per acre for the cultivation of oil seed crops is in progress. He said maximum Rs25 million, and minimum Rs10 million will be provided to experts for research in agriculture. Moreover, irrigation system is being modernized with Rs2.25 billion. He informed that growth rate of agriculture sector gas been increased from 0.27 to 3.46 percent.

On the occasion, a farmer representative Ch Ashraf expressed his concerns, saying the private seed companies have destroyed the cultivation of cotton in Rahim Yar Khan district. He said that cotton is the only crop which earns a huge amount of foreign exchange which has been reduced at alarming level.

The agriculture secretary also listened to the complaints of farmers.