PESHAWAR - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said on Saturday that no one would be allowed to impose decisions on tribal people, adding that ignoring wishes of the tribesmen regarding implementation of the proposed reforms in Fata was not fair.

“We want consultation with tribal elders to give respect to their viewpoint regarding future of the Fata,” he remarked while addressing a youth conference on the Federally-Administered Tribal Areas. He said that the Frontier Crimes Regulations (FCR) had not stopped the government from launching development projects in Fata. He said that actually the government had left the Fata backward.

“Has the FCR barred the government from constructing schools and colleges in tribal areas,” Fazl posed a question. He said that the government was not sincere with the Fata.

Fazl said that if Fata was made a separate province, they would be given Rs120 billion per year as compared to the Rs90 billion for ten years. He said that some elements wanted to misguide the youth but they would not be successful in their conspiracies.

The JUI-F chief said that he does not consider tribal people to be backward. He added that their opinions should be respected and the decision of Fata merger into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa should be left to the people of the tribal areas.

Fazl maintained that leadership of certain parties wanted to abolish the FCR and impose their own will on the people of Fata but before taking any major decision, Fata elders should be consulted, he advised.

He said that everyone including former premier Mian Nawaz Sharif had supported the declaration of the tribesmen in Jinnah Convention Centre. “We were being punished for speaking for the rights of Fata,” he claimed.

He mentioned that JUI-F was punished for its loyalty to Fata. He termed the people who, he said, backed away from their word, as traitors and said that he was ashamed to call such people Pakhtun leaders.

The Maulana said that he was enough for all rival forces to fight for the rights of the tribal people and would keep up the struggle till its logical end. He said that it was western agenda to widen gap between youth and their leadership.

He alleged that the leadership wanted to abolish FCR because it was a set of rules and laws tailored by the British, adding that the leadership wanted to replace it with hundreds of other laws which were made by the British.

Earlier to this, the deputy commissioner on Friday barred the JUI-F leadership from holding the Fata youth conference in Tehmash Stadium, excusing that sports and educational activities would be affected. However, the JUI-F workers broke the locks and forcefully held rally in the stadium.

NAWAZ NOT LOYAL WITH COUNTRY: SIRAJ

Jamaat-e-Islami chief Siraj-ul-Haq said that abolition of Khatm-e-Nabuwwat oath was not a clerical mistake, rather a well-thought-out conspiracy but the rulers were trying to hide those responsible for the move.

Addressing a public meeting at Mansehra on Saturday, he said that the rulers were biased towards Islam and they were more dangerous than the US or India. He said that the ousted premier Nawaz Sharif had been working on the agenda to make the country’s constitution controversial and had been raising the slogan of liberalism and secularism and trying to undermine the country’s ideology. He said that Nawaz Sharif came to power many times but he was never faithful to the country or the nation.

The JI chief demanded that Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah should be relieved of his portfolio for terming the Qadyanis as his brothers as people like him could not be loyal to the country. He said that the British had left the country seventy years ago but the English law was still in force in the country. He said that the JI wanted the country to be ruled by the law of the holy Quran and the Sunnah.

He said that it was unfortunate that the people who had handed over Dr Aafia Siddiqui to the US by selling off the national honour were still sitting in the corridors of power. He said that even sitting Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had done nothing for Dr Aafia’s release. He said that the masses would have to rise against these people and support the JI.

NADER BUNERI