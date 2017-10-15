SIALKOT - The Lahore-based female reporters stressed a need for developing strong liaison between the Lahore Press Club (LPC) and Sialkot Press Club (SPC) for solving their problems.

They were addressing the journalists during their visit to Sialkot Press Club. A delegation of Lahore Press Club's 27 female journalists belonging to different newspapers and channels spent a busy day in Sialkot.

The visitors showed keen interest in the SCCI's documentary "Sialkot...a dawn of exports' progress" shown at SCCI. They highly hailed the unique export culture of Sialkot, and said that the exporters have set several examples of completing mega projects on self-help basis.

They said that the exporters were playing a backbone role in strengthening the national economy by earning precious foreign exchange to the tune of $2 billion annually.

Earlier, the Sialkot Press Club office bearers accorded a warm welcome to the Lahore based journalists upon their arrival. The delegation also visited the River Chenab at Head Marala. They also watched movie "Mein Punjab Nahi Jaaoun Gi" at a local cinema in Sialkot as well.