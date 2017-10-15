Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar has cautioned that justice rushed is akin to justice denied.

Expressing dissatisfaction at the pace of courts to dispose off cases, Chief Justice Saqib Nisar, addressing Women Judges Conference here said that the judgments and orders issued during the process of the dispensation of justice should be free from all doubts.

We are lucky to receive written proposals and suggestions to help resolve gender discrimination and though our constitution is free of any gender discrimination unfortunately in many areas of the country women are not accorded the status that they deserve.

However, the situation in cities and urban areas, in this regard, is quite different. We have to introduce a system in courts where an effected person, particularly women folk, does not feel any hesitation to share problem.