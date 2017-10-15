Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif on Sunday said all minorities living in Pakistan enjoyed complete fundamental rights, including protection to their lives and property, under the constitution and Islamic teachings.

“Any negative expression in this regard has nothing to do with the ideology and policy of the PML-N,” he clarified in a statement issued by PML-N spokesman Senator Dr Asif Kirmani.

Nawaz said the people had elected him prime minister thrice and during all the tenures he and the PML-N government served the masses and protected the minorities rights regardless of any ethnic, racial and religious bias.

The PML-N, he said, had the distinction of being the party of founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Jinnah had guaranteed complete religious and social freedom for the minorities, which was now a constitutional obligation and no one could even imagine to deviate from it, he added.

"Belief in the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) as the last Messenger of Allah Almighty (Khatm-i-Naboowat) is the fundamental part of Islamic faith, which is also an integral part of the Constitution of Pakistan," he said.

The matter had been settled once for all and it should not be politicised, keeping in view its sensitivity, he added.