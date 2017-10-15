KASUR-A man committed suicide after shooting his girlfriend for 'being disloyal' to him in Baghyana Kalan, Phoolnagar here the other day.

Zubair of Baghyana Kalan told the police that he was at his house along with his family when suspect Arsalan entered the house and opened indiscriminate fire. Resultantly, his two sisters - Sumera and Munaza - were injured critically and were rushed to hospital where the former succumbed to her injuries.

Reason of the murder, Zubair said, is that Sumera and Arsalan had developed illicit relations about two years ago. The village council comprising local elders banned entry of Arsalan in the village. He, however, kept on trying to meet Sumera. On refusal, he got enraged and killed Sumera. He, thereafter, shot himself dead.

Phoolnagar Police registered a murder case on the complaint of Zubair and a suicide case on the application submitted by Arsalan's father. Investigation is underway.

Protest against

Rana Sana statement

Tehreeke Labaik Ya Rasoolallah took a protest rally against Rana Sanullah's controversial statement.

They vehemently criticised him for calling Qadiyanis as Muslims. Workers of other political and religious organisations also attended the rally.

The participants were carrying placards and banners inscribed with quotations on finality of Prophethood.

They demanded Chief Justice of Pakistan take action against the minister.