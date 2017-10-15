QUETTA - Police recovered an eight-year-old child abducted for ransom in an operation carried out in Quetta’s vicinity of Sariab on Saturday and apprehended two captors besides seizing arms as well as Afghan and Pakistani mobile SIMs.

“Ziaullah was kidnapped on October 8 from Muslimabad Street, Arbab Karam Khan Road. The police managed to release him from the custody of abductors,” disclosed Deputy Inspector General of Police Quetta and Regional Police Officer Abdur Razaaq Cheema at a press conference. Cheema said the captors had asked for Rs 1.5 million as ransom from the father of Ziaullah, Gul Nazar who is a truck driver by profession, and had written scores of letters, demanding the ransom.

A police team, comprising CIA and Sariab SP officials, acting on a tip off, exercised raid in Faizabad and freed the abducted child from the captors and netted Aziz Ahmed and Muhammad Hashim, two captors, in the operation, said the DIG at the conference. The police also seized two TT-pistols, rounds, a vehicle and a motorcycle which the kidnappers used for crimes.

Responding to a query, Cheema said the police would arrest the rest of the abettors of the captors. “The offenders were involved in 6 to 7 crime episodes for two years. Sometimes the captors had freed the abductees without receiving ransoms by dent of police’s timely action,” revealed the DIG.

He went on to say that SIMs of the Afghani and Pakistani mobile companies had been recovered from the custody of the captors who were using these SIMs for committing crimes.

In reply to a journalist’s query, the DIG added a terrorist gunned down last day on Qambrani Road was involved in the target killing of Bilal Anwar Kasi and the August 8 Civil Hospital carnage. Cheema said seven culprits involved in the attack had been neutralized so far.

The DIG said there were complaints of purse snatching and harassing schoolgirls for which the police had started patrolling in plain clothes to hunt down the culprits.

Upon a closed surveillance, the police intercepted a suspect who instantly opened fire and escaped on retaliation, he said.

On abduction of Maulana Abdul Turab, Cheema said efforts were underway for his recovery. The scope of investigation would be expanded with formation of a joint investigation team (JIT). The police are in closed contacts with his family, he said. On Sept 8, Maulana Abu Turab, chief, Markazi Jamaat Ahle Hadees Balochistan, his son, personal secretary and guard were abducted from Quetta.