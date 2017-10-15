MUZAFFARABAD - At least one child was killed and five civilians including four children were wounded after Indian troops fired into Azad Kashmir Saturday, officials said.

The incident took place in Nikial sector on the Line of Control (LoC), the de facto border dividing Kashmir between nuclear-armed neighbours Pakistan and India.

"An eight-year-old child was martyred while five civilians including four children were injured due to Indian unprovoked firing targeting the civilian population," the military said in a statement.

However, a local civil administration official said that two children were killed in the cross border firing.

"Two children were killed in the firing by Indian forces in Nikial sector," assistant commissioner Waleed Anwar said.

"Intermittent firing still continues," he added.

Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) said that Indian Border Security Force (BSF) resorted to unprovoked intense fire in Satwal and Nikial Sectors, besides targeting civilian population in Tetrinote, Manwa, Satwal and Balakot villages.

Two civilians including a six-year-old girl Aiqa Ramzan and Sikandar Hussain, 45, a resident of village Lanjot were injured in the firing.

The Indian army also targeted Rawlakot Poonch Crossing Point (RPCP) and the visitors’ stand at RPCP.

Pakistan Army aggressively and effectively responded to hostile fire, silenced their guns and caused considerable damage to the posts carrying out fire. Targeting civilians will not deter Kashmiri people from their just struggle against Indian oppression, the ISPR said.

Agencies