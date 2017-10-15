SIALKOT/MANDI BAHAUDDIN - A newly wedded woman, who had been allegedly set on fire by her in-laws, succumbed to burns at Jinnah Hospital Lahore after fighting for life for a week.

She was allegedly set on fire by her husband Bilal and in laws in Sialkot city's congested Rangpura locality on October 8 over a dispute of her love marriage with accused Bilal against the will of his parents about two months ago.

The victim's parents told the police that the Bilal and his family set her ablaze after sprinkling patrol on her, when she was busy in the kitchen and staged a drama that she was burnt in the kitchen fire while cooking.

She had been shifted to Mayo Hospital Lahore due to her critical condition. Later, she was laid to rest in her native graveyard amid sobs and tears. Rangpura police have registered a case against accused Bilal and his family.

MAN SHOT DEAD

Some unknown gunmen shot dead a local trader at his home in village Kapoorwali-Sialkot. Reportedly, the accused stormed into the house, fired bullets and fled away after killing Khalid Mehmood (45). No reason behind the murder has yet been reported.

ANTI POLICE PROTEST

Citizens protested outside the Press Club Malakwal against police for allegedly siding with the accused persons.

Three persons had entered the house of Akram Shah in Mohala Faizabad and injured the inmates. The occurrence was reported to the police but it deliberately delayed the registration of FIR.

Akram Shah during protest alleged the police took Rs15,000 from him for registration of the case and arrest of the accused but even then did not arrested the accused.

He further complained that in the meanwhile a false case had been registered against the complainant.

Likewise, students held protest against Phalia police for not arresting accused who seriously injured a student with a sharp-edged weapon when he was taking food at a hotel. The protesters blocked the Phalia Gujrat Road. Police reached the spot and resorted to baton charge to disperse the students.

As result, some students were injured. Police took the students to police station but later with interference of local notables police set them free. The injured student was referred to Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Hospital Gujrat.