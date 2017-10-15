QUETTA - The Pak-Iran officials on Saturday discussed several matters, ranging from border management to security, from immigration to border trade and from rahdari system to increase trade volume at the 21st Joint Border Commission meeting held in Balochistan’s port city, Gwadar.

The Pakistani delegation was headed by Balochistan Chief Secretary Aurangzeb Haque while the Iranian delegation was led by Sistan-Balochistan Deputy Governor Ali Ashgar Mir Shikari.

Balochistan Home Secretary Dr Akbar Harifal, IGP Ayoub Qureshi, Mekran Division Commissioner Bashir Ahmed Bangulzai, Gwadar Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Naeem Bazai and other high civil-military officials were also present in the moot.

In the second joint session, the partakers overhauled affairs concerning border management, security affairs and improvement in trade dimension, besides sharing suggestions and decisions.

The moot affirmed there were centuries-old traditional and cultural ties between Pakistani province of Balochistan and Iranian Sistan-Balochistan and agreed that no evil eye would be allowed to spoil these ties.

Moreover, the officials from both the countries agreed on establishing friendly ties between neighbouring countries, which would bear an encouraging upshot in the future.

On proficient border management, the security officials from the two countries decided to gear up due roles for rectifying security affairs on Pak-Iran border and also decided tough actions in the wake of any terror attack on border check-posts.

The officials also signed memorandums of understanding regarding Pak-Iran border management and other affairs and agreed to implement these.

The partakers of 21st Joint Border Commission moot jointly formed sub-committees which would monitor various affairs, including border affairs and will submit the report to respective authorities of the two countries.

The participants underlined the need to thoroughly implement MoUs to cope with drugs and smuggling, border security, terrorism and illegal immigration, pledging that none of the two countries would allow its soil for use of any kind of terrorism.

SHARIF KHAN