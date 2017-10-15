Pakistan on Sunday summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner JP Singh to lodge a strong protest over ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) resulting in deaths of two children.

Foreign Office (FO) Director General (South Asia & SAARC) Muhammad Faisal summoned the Indian diplomat and "condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by Indian occupation forces ", an FO statement read.

Indian DHC summoned over unprovoked #CFVsbyIndia in Kotli/Nikial Sector yesterday that caused Shahadat of 2 children &injuries to 4 others — M. Nafees Zakaria (@ForeignOfficePk) October 15, 2017

Faisal urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Agreement and to maintain peace along the LoC. He asked them to investigate this and other reported violations, and urged the Indian side to permit the United Nations Military Observers group in India and Pakistan to play the role mandated under the UN Security Council resolutions.