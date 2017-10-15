WASHINGTON:- US President Donald Trump said early Saturday morning he wants to express his gratitude to Pakistan and its leadership for their "cooperation". In a new sign of thaw in the frosty relations between Pakistan and the United States, President Trump said Washington is starting to develop a much better relationship with Pakistan and its leaders. In a message posted on Twitter Saturday morning, he also thanked Pakistani leaders for their cooperation on many fronts.–INPThis news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 15-Oct-2017 here.
Pakistan, US off to much better relationship: Trump
