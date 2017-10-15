Promotion of interfaith harmony stressed

Our Staff reporter

KHANEWAL - The participants of a seminar stressed the promotion of interfaith harmony, demanded protection of the rights of minorities and formation of a rapid response team for the purpose.

For the purpose, they said, the political parties must issue tickets to minority members on general seats where they have significant population. They demand direct elections for their representation. There are 98 National Assembly constituencies in Pakistan in which they have significant number of minority voters, they said.

Representatives of various political parties participated in the seminar and unanimously assured to proactively promote their demands; it was agreed that the solution to the issues of minorities should be through Political process.

Nawaz flayed for 'contempt of court'

Our Staff Reporter

KASUR - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Councillor Imran Zaib Kamboh flayed disqualified ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif for "what he called anti-judiciary speeches," saying that Nawaz should be tried for contempt.

Talking to media, he said that the nation has now recognised real face of Nawaz. He termed the incumbent rulers "crownless kings of corruption." He advised them to apologise the nation for looting public money. He also asked them to bring the money back they concealed in offshore accounts. "People have been deprived of basic facilities of life and the rulers are performing nothing but enhancing their businesses," he flayed. The rulers would have to face the music for their misdeeds, he added.

Mr Kamboh lauded PTI Imran Khan for his struggle against corruption. "It is due to the vigorous campaign launched by the PTI chairman against corruption that the rulers are being investigated and punished," he pointed out. The PTI would sweep the next general elections in 2018, he claimed.