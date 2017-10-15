ISLAMABAD - A move to replace Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Khurshid Shah may restart soon as both PTI and MQM-P are still trying to convince smaller opposition parties to join hands with them.

Both the opposition parties (MQM-P and PTI) had already made a failed attempt to replace the opposition leader. The main purpose was to become a major player to decide the slot of NAB chairman, but a strategy could not be evolved to formally move against Shah.

These opposition parties may once again make a last-ditch effort to change the opposition leader from PPP, background discussions with the opposition parties’ lawmakers left this impression.

The second largest opposition party, PTI, may soon contact members of smaller opposition parties, especially Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) to support them for replacing the opposition leader in the National Assembly.

Sources said Jamaat-e-Islami with its four MNAs was not interested in supporting the move to change the opposition leader. The support of the religio-political party (JI) was much important to achieve the objective. The value of JI according to the number game in the National Assembly has much importance.

According to the party position, PPP has 47 seats in the National Assembly, PTI 32, MQM-P 24, Jamaat-e-Islami four, ANP two and PML-Q two.

Though the current joint venture of PTI and MQM with 56 votes can remove PPP-nominated Opposition Leader Khurshid Shah, the support of JI was considered much important. However, PTI and MQM were not sure of the JI support, which compelled them not to formally move an application in the National Assembly Secretariat.

The second major factor, sources said, was a difference of opinion in PTI’s ranks regarding the name of Shah Mehmood Qureshi. Some of the party members were not in his favour as opposition leader, sources said. They added PTI may soon contact Jamaat-e-Islami to ensure their support against the current opposition leader.

When contacted, Jamaat-e-Islami Parliamentary Leader in NA Sahibzada Tariq Ullah said PTI had so far not contacted them on this matter. “Now, only eight months are left for the current tenure of the National Assembly. Nonetheless, we will discuss the matter if PTI contacts us,” he said.

MQM-P’s Ali Raza Abidi said there was a possibility to restart this campaign against the opposition leader. “This move can be materialised, but homework is necessary,” he added.

However, JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman had hinted to support PPP by sitting on the opposition benches. JUI-F, the coalition partner of PML-N, has 13 members in the National Assembly and can foil the move.

The move was initiated around a month ago by MQM, but could not get a formal shape. PML-Q Chief Chaudhry Shujaat had also said that his party should be taken into confidence by PTI before deciding the name of the opposition leader.

The Clause-39 of ‘Rules and Procedure of the National Assembly’ says: “The speaker shall declare a member as leader of Opposition having the greatest numerical strength after verification of the signatures of members”.

The clause ‘Removal of leader of opposition’ says: “A notice signed by majority of the members of the opposition may be given to the secretary, showing that the leader of the opposition has lost the support of the majority of members from the opposition.”

PPP had strongly reacted to this move by saying PTI had disgraced itself by approaching MQM-P to challenge its position in the National Assembly.