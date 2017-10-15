MIRPUR (AJK) - Qudsia Bano from Azad Kashmir Radio has completed her MSc research work titled "Audience Profile of FM101 Mirpur Azad Kashmir". She completed her thesis from Allama Iqbal Open University session 2017 and defended the topic well and secured more than 80% marks. People of Mirpur, Kotli, Bimber and adjourning areas were the targeted audiences of her research. She told media that she was the first person who worked on Azad Kashmir Radio Mirpur for the first time since its emergence over 15 years ago. She said she has covered all areas of AJK Radio Mirpur to explore historical, current and modern techniques used by the station.