AHMEDPUR EAST - PTI Chairman Imran Khan will address a public meeting on November 2, said PTI leader Arif Aziz Sheikh.

The ex-MNA was talking to newsmen. He said that an arousing reception will be given to Imran Khan on his arrival at Ahmedpur East. He said that he had proposed the party leadership to select the ground of Government Sadiq Abbas Boys High School Ahmedpur East for the public meeting.

He stated that days of PML-N government were numbered. Its many lawmakers were also involved in corruption, he alleged. He said that the PML-N had failed in delivering as hundreds of people were facing hardships due to dilapidated roads in Ahmedpur East.

Moreover, he said, the Lahore High Court had announced its verdict and directed Sharif family to shift their sugar mills to their original places. In the light of the decision, construction work finished and more than 20 kilometers road which was dug up was left incomplete creating hurdles for the masses.

Arif Aziz lashed on PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz who had said that his brothers were British citizens and Pakistani laws are not applicable be them.

The PTI leader said that the changing stance clearly indicates that the Sharifs have no money trail of their UK property and they are raising hue and cry just to hoodwink the masses. He also criticised the role of PML-N for making parliament hostage in the hands of disqualified premier Nawaz Sharif by electing him again as President of PML-N.He appreciated the Senate which has passed a resolution against the election of the disqualified person for the party slot.