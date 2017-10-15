KHYBER AGENCY - Khasadar personnel on Saturday arrested three Bangladesh nationals for attempting to enter into tribal areas via Takhta Baig checkpost in Jamrud.

An official of the local administration said that Khasadar force personnel were busy in their routine checking at Takhtha Baig checkpoint when they stopped a Torkham-bound passenger coach for checking purpose.

The official added that during the checking the Khasadar personnel found three foreigners sitting in the vehicle.

According to the initial investigation, the passengers disclosed that they were of Bangladeshi citizens and had no legal permission and legal travelling documents.

The Khasadar force unboarded them and shifted them to Jamrud for preliminary interrogation, the official added. He said after the completion of necessary paper works, they were handed over to the Peshawar police for further investigation. The identification of the foreigners could not be ascertained yet.

Following the incident, security and search measures were further beefed up at all checkpoints, located on Pak-Afghan Highway from Karkhano Market to Torkham Border, the official informed.

CTD POLICE ARREST KIDNAPPER

Staff Reporter from Peshawar adds: The Counter-Terrorism Department of Police on Saturday arrested a man for his alleged involvement in kidnapping for ransom incidents in Peshawar.

The police said the suspect was allegedly involved in the kidnapping of Bargain owner for a ransom of Rs1.5 million.

The police said that Abdullah s/o of Gul Khan was kidnapped from Zarghoni mosque when he was on the way to home in Hayatabad.

The victim’s relatives registered a case with the Hayatabad police station.

The police official said that following the nature of the case, it was handed over to the counter-terrorism department, who launched crackdowns for the arrest of kidnappers.

He said that the counter-terrorism police traced a group of kidnappers and arrested a close relative of one of the kidnappers who was working to guide the kidnapers regarding the presence of Abdullah.

The alleged kidnapper, identified as Ahmad Zia alias Bang Gul.

The gang is affiliated with an inter-provincial gang who was wanted by the police in other cases of kidnapping.

It is pertinent to mention here that the kidnappers had also cut one finger of abducted Abdullah and sent it to his family to pressurize them for ransom. The counter-terrorism department started a further investigation after the arrest.

