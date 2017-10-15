SADIQABAD-Traders protested against the administration over 'unfair' increase in different taxes. They termed it economic murder of the business community.

Talking to media, Sadiqabad Markazi Auto Union President Mehmood Ahmed Ch said that the trading community would not be left at the mercy of, what they called, 'tax mafia.' He also criticised Anjuman-e-Tajran over its failure to secure rights of the traders. He said that taxes on different business activities are increased every year and traders are forced to pay these taxes.

The practice has been carrying out for the past several years, he added. He said the trading community has rejected unfair increase in taxes. "Traders will stage massive protests if new taxes' implementation is not withdrawn," he warned.

Mr Mehmood said the administration is incapable to provide the public with basic necessities of life. "The administration cannot facilitate traders but wants to grab every single penny of their savings," he added.

He demanded the RY Khan Deputy Commissioner look into the matter and considers traders' problems.

TAX REJECTED

The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA), during an urgently called meeting, refused to pay tax on the boards installed at different places in Sadiqabad of doctors' introduction.

PMA President Dr Mushtaq Azmi and general secretary Liaqat Chohan said that boards for doctors or traders' introduction cannot be considered as billboards. The doctors also urged the traders to boycott the tax. They warned to move to the court if the tax implementation is not withdrawn.