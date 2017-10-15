Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif has said that the latest tweet of the US President Donald Trump regarding Pakistan is encouraging and the relation between Islamabad and Washington is off to a good start after affirmative statement from the US President.

Talking to media persons in Sialkot on Sunday, Asif said that Pakistan has been cooperating with the US over past many years but it always suffered losses due to relations with US.

However, he said that the latest tweet from US President Donald Trump, in which he lauded Pakistan efforts in rescuing US-Canadian hostages from Taliban captivity, was a positive move which will improve the relations between Islamabad and Washington.

Starting to develop a much better relationship with Pakistan and its leaders. I want to thank them for their cooperation on many fronts. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2017

The foreign minister said that the US President had acknowledged Pakistan's efforts to curb terrorism and appreciated its willingness to collaborate with his administration.

It is pertinent to mention here that a day after two foreign nationals along with their three children were rescued by the Pakistan Army US President had said, "I want to thank them for their cooperation on many fronts."

Referring to the rescue mission carried out with the help of American intelligence, Trump said his country is "starting to develop a much better relationship with Pakistan and its government."

The foreign minister further said that the nature of the relationship between two countries will become clearer after visit of US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Defence Secretary Jim Mattis later this month.

This is the second time that the president has expressed gratitude. The relationship had gone sour after Trump announced his South Asia policy last month in which he had threatened Pakistan of consequences.