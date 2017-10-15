WARBURTON-Govt High School Nathuwala and Govt Girls MC High School Nankana Sahib got international school awards from British Council this month.

Besides, three other District Nankana-based schools including including GHS Warburton City, GHSS Mor Khunda and GGHS Technical Sangla Hill have also grabbed the international school awards.

District Education Authority CEO M Irshad, DEO Ehtishamul Haq, President Headmasters' Association Javed Ashraf Shooka and other office-bearers congratulated Rai Najeebullah and Babila Bashir, the principals of GHS Nathuwala and GG MC HS Nankana Sahib respectively, their teachers and students on achieving ISA award. Rai Najeebullah said that he dedicated the role of honour to the donators who contributed in millions of rupees for the construction of a well-organised Library and washrooms in the school. He also admired the inputs of teachers especially Wasim Arif, Shoaib and Shehzad for their untiring and systematic involvement for the achievement of ISA.

Pak economy well on path: Canadian HC

GUJRAT-Canadian High Commissioner Mr Perry Calderwood said that Pakistani economy has made great strides and is well on the path to stability due to improved security climate. More Canadian companies are keen to invest in Pakistan, which will definitely strengthen the existing business ties between the two countries.

Mr Perry Calderwood was speaking to the media at a cake-cutting ceremony of a Canadian food chain "Second Cup" here in Gujrat the other day.

Second Cup Country head Asim Majeed, Haji Ilyas, Waqas Ilyas, Aqeel Ilyas, Waqar Ilyas and others welcomed Mr Perry Calderwood. The HC said that Canadian people always wish for peace in Pakistan and prosperity of its people.

"The inauguration of Canadian food chain is very much part of the vision for development in Pakistan," he claimed, adding that strong coffee culture has been developing like foreign countries in Pakistan and people are very hospitable in this country. He also showed his great love for Pakistani traditional food like Jaleebi and Paratha.

Three fall prey to different incidents

KASUR-Three persons were killed in different incidents of electrocution and road accidents here, said police the other day.

In Pattoki, a 23-year-old man was electrocuted in suburban village Gehlan Chak 9. The deceased was identified as Irfan. He was fixing an electric fault in his house when the incident occurred.

On the other hand, a man crushed to death by a tractor-trolley on Multan Road near Jumber. Ashraf was crossing the road when the tractor ran over him. He died instantly. Phoolnagar Police registered a case against the tractor-trolley driver.

In Kot Radha Kishan, a man was found beheaded at suburban village Ghuneki. Police shifted the body to hospital for post-mortem. Police also registered a case and launched investigation.

In Sarai Mughal, unidentified suspects shot at and injured a man at his house in Bath Kalan village. The injured was identified as Muhammad Saleem, 34.