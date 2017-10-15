OKARA-Two shopkeepers were gunned down on resistance in Head Sulemanki area late the other night.

According to police sources, Khadim Hussain, a grocer at Head Sulemanki, was in his shop when three dacoits, riding a motorcycle, stormed the shop. The suspects held the shopkeeper hostage at gunpoint and looted Rs500,000. They, however, fired indiscriminate gunshots Khadim Hussain when he put up resistance, killing him instantly. Hearing to the gunshots, neighbouring shopkeeper Naeem Ahmad and a barbecue stall-holder Khurshid rushed towards the shop but they were also targeted by the dacoits. As a result, Ahmad died on the spot while Khurshid got injured. The dacoits fled the scene under the cover of intense firing into the air.

The injured and dead bodies were rushed to DHQ Hospital Okara from where the dead bodies were handed over to the families Saturday morning after autopsy. Condition of the injured, however, is stated to be stable.

Okara DPO Hassan Asad Alvi has constituted special teams to trace and arrest the culprits. On information about the incident, the DPO immediately sent his staff to the site who collected circumstantial evidence. Mr Alvi told the media that the police would utilise all available resources to bring the culprits to the book. He assured that a comprehensive strategy would be adopted to check such incidents in the future.

On the other hand, both the deceased shopkeepers were laid to rest in the local graveyard. Hundreds of people from all walks of life attended their funeral.