LAHORE - Former president and PPP Co-Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari has asked the party workers to prepare for elections with special focus on ensuring victory in Punjab.

Talking to PPP ticket holders in the last general election at Bilawal House here yesterday, Zardari said in the next elections the actual contest of the party will be with both the PML-N and the PTI. He asked the party leaders and workers to pay special attention on sweeping elections in Punjab as he strongly believed the situation was conducive for the PPP to gain maximum in the next elections in Punjab where, he added, situation this time was totally different from May 2013 elections.

Zardari said PPP was an ideological party with manifesto that ensured protection to the rights of the layman and availability of every facility to him. Unlike the PPP, he said neither the PML-N nor the PTI had any ideology and manifesto. The party men on the occasion also presented suggestions to Zardari for reorganising the party in the city. They also pinpointed the shortcomings which they said, needed to be addressed to lend more weight to the party in Punjab.

OUR STAFF REPORTER