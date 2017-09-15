MIRPUR (AJK) - The police have rounded up at least 45 outlaws including motorcycle lifters, drug traffickers, vagabonds, proclaimed offenders and thieves in various parts of the district.

In extensive crackdown to net the suspects, it recovered and confiscated the stolen property besides the huge quantity of the narcotics from their possession, police said. Majority of the arrested accused belong to various parts of adjoining Punjab province including Lahore, Sialkot, Jhelum and Gujrat districts and some of them are locals.

Disclosing the Senior Superintendent of Police Raja Irfan Salim said that a police party led by the City Inspector Naseer, on a tip-off, raided and recovered 590 bottles of liquor.

It also arrested two accused who brought 90 bottles of wine from Lahore to Mirpur The arrested drug paddlers were identified as Innayatullah of Amin Park Lahore and Qasim Javed of Jaada Mirpur city. Police also impounded a pickup (GAT-3984) carrying the contraband, he added.

The SSP continued that the police also unearthed and nabbed a total of 12 accused belonging to four bands of motorcycle lifters and recovered 50 stolen bikes from their custody. The arrested accused included Naveed, Razaq, Arslan, Shoaib, Riasat Ali, Sagheer, Faraz, Ayaz, Nauman Ejaz Atif Mehmood, Shahnawaz and Ali Abbas belonging to various parts of Mirpur, Kotli, Muzaffarabad, Bhimbher, Gujjar Khan, Sarai Alamgeer and Sialkot districts. The accused had allegedly lifted the bikes from various parts of the city and its adjoining areas, he underlined.

Raja Irfan Salim said that a special police team rounded up a total of 15 most wanted proclaimed offenders involved in heinous crimes of dacoities, murder, and burglaries. Three of the most wanted accused arrested by the police included Shakoor Akhtar son of Akhter Chohan of Domaili Jhelum district. They were wanted by the police for last 27 years in a murder case. Isbaq of Khuiratta Kotli was wanted for the last 17 years and Pervez Iqbal of Tehsil Sarai Alamgir was also held.

The SSP said that police also apprehended 16 accused involved in the wheelie doing and other violators of the traffic rules. He said that the youth involved in the violations would be strictly taken to task.

Irfan Salim said that the operation against the criminals including the anti-social elements is extensively continuing with prime and ultimate focus to make the district totally clean of such elements.

“There would be no compromise on the safety and security of the lives and properties of the masses - since it is the top priority of the police,” he said.

