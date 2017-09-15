ISLAMABAD - Accountability Court Islamabad has summoned former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his children and son-in-law Captain (Retd) Safdar in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills and London flats references on September 19, 2017.

The AC has also summoned the ousted premier and his children Hussain Nawaz, Hssan Nawaz and Maryam Nawaz in the Flagship Investment reference on the same date. These references against the Sharif family have been filed by NAB on the direction of Supreme Court in the wake of Panama Papers case’s judgment.

It has been prayed in the references that Sharifs have failed to justify accumulation of wealth, establishment of businesses and purchase of properties in London, therefore, it makes a fit case of assets beyond means.

The ex-PM's two sons, daughter and her husband have been summoned by the accountability court in the London flats case whereas Nawaz Sharif, Hassan and Hussain have been summoned in the Al-Aziz Steel Mills reference by the accountability judge.

Moreover, NAB has also filed a reference of assets beyond means against Senator Ishaq Dar and all the objections of the accountability courts have been removed in this regard.

While commenting on filling of the references, Spokesperson of NAB Asim Ali Nawazish said the accountability court accepted four references yesterday. The court has fixed three references for hearing on September 19 and one reference against Ishaq Dar on September 20.