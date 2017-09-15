ISLAMABAD - National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said Thursday that the observance of the International Democracy Day in Pakistan will strengthen pro-democracy forces and discourage potential dictators from usurping aspirations of the people through direct and indirect adventurism.

In his message on the International Democracy Day being commemorated across the world under the auspicious of United Nations on September 15, he said that democracy contributes powerfully to economic and social progress, international peace and security as well as respect for fundamental rights and freedoms.

“The beauty of democracy is that it finds indigenous solutions to the complex problems bedevilling the polity. It encourages participation of citizens, who are the real stakeholder, in taking charge of their lives,” he said adding that the public participation and ownership of state policies was the bedrock of democracy.

He said that democracy was underpinned by the principle of consensus within diverse sets of opinion. Hence, it creates unity in diversity and diversity in unity in a linguistically, ethnically and sub-culturally broad context. The speaker reaffirmed that continuous electoral process ensures a democratic dispensation in the Pakistan.

NA Deputy Speaker Murtaza Javed Abbasi said that democracy was strengthening in Pakistan and all the progressive political forces were united on issues of national importance and the Parliament was actively engaged for the welfare of the masses. He said that successive derailing of democracy in the past has badly hampered the growth and development of institutions in the country. “Democracy is the only way to guarantee our stability and to ensure our economic and social progress,” he said.