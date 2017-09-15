China has expressed desire to further strengthen economic and trade cooperation with Pakistan, reported Radio Pakistan.

This was stated by China's Vice Minister for Commerce Wang Shouwen while welcoming the Pakistani delegation at the 8th round of China-Pakistan talks on Free Trade Agreement in Beijing.

In his remarks, head of Pakistan delegation and Secretary Commerce Younus Dagha said that the sixteen billion dollar, current volume of trade between Pakistan and China is a testimony to the ever-growing economic co-operation.