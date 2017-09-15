SADIQABAD - Local political leaders stressed collective efforts to stop the state-sponsored atrocities being committed against unarmed and helpless Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar by Buddhist terrorists.

Talking to media here, PPP MPA Syed Murtaza Mehmood and candidate for PP-297 constituency Mumtaz Ali Khan Chang termed killing of Burmese Muslims inhuman, adding the way Muslims are being slaughtered in Myanmar is highly condemnable. They urged the United Nations to stop the Myanmar government from oppressing the Muslim minority. They also demanded the government to raise the issue at international level to pressurise the Myanmarese government to stop genocide of Muslims. He said that no one can see the pictures of Rohingya massacre. “All the political and social parties should make collective efforts to mitigate the Rohingyas’ sufferings,” they stressed. Burmese Muslims need our support and we shouldn’t let them down, they added.

Different political and religious organisations condemned the ongoing massacre of Rohingya Muslim minority in Myanmar by Buddhist terrorists here the other day.

Majlis Ahrar-e-Islam district leader Hafiz Ali Ahmed Ahrar and Awami Tahaffuz Foundation officer-bearers including Waseem, Umar, Ramazan, Tariq and Fakh Hameed said that no religion in the world allows to oppress unarmed and helpless people. They stressed the need for unity among Muslim countries to fight the enemy. They also urged the world powers to play their due role and stop the Myanmar government from sponsoring the genocide against Burmese Muslims.

On the other hand, a rally was taken out by Jamaat-e-Islami Women Wing against killing of Muslims in Myanmar. A large number of women and children attended the rally. They were carrying placards and banners inscribed with slogans against Myanmar government.

Addressing the rally, JI Women Wing leaders Farzana and Farhana vehemently criticised the Myanmar government for backing Buddhist terrorists who, they said, are slaughtering Muslims and setting ablaze their properties. They termed the atrocities being committed against Rohingyas are the worst kind of terrorism. They urged the government to raise the issue at international forums to stop the Myanmar government from massacring Muslims. Jamaat Ahle Sunnat office-bearers also expressed solidarity with the oppressed Burmese Muslims. During a meeting at Jamia Masjid Chak 160/P, they expressed concerns over criminal silence of the rulers over massacre of Rohingya Muslims. They urged United Nations to stop oppression against Muslims in Myanmar.

Khatme Nabuwat is the base of Islam and any amendment to Khatme Nabuwat Law will not be tolerated, speakers said at a seminar held under the auspices of Majlis Ahrar-e-Islam. Maulana Abdullah Rabbani, Qari Shahid Mehmood, Maulana Ismail, Qari Saeed and Akram Qadri urged the government to monitor the activities of Qadiyanis. They termed Khatme Nabuwat belief base of Islam, saying they will not hesitate to sacrifice their lives for the protection of the belief. They also paid glowing tribute to those martyred during Khatme Nabuwat movement. They also urged the Muslims to play their due role for Tahaffuz-e-Khatme Nabuwat.

