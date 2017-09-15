Lahore - Calling the Election Commission of Pakistan biased, PTI chief Imran Khan on Thursday questioned as to how it could issue arrest warrants for someone.

“It [ECP] is not impartial at all,” he said while addressing a press conference with PAT chief Tahirul Qadri who announced his support for Imran.

“Never before has the ECP summoned anyone over contempt. It is just toeing the line of the government,” he said, adding that the PTI could approach the top court against ECP’s behaviour if necessary.

The Express Tribune reported that Imran said while he had been issued a contempt notice by the ECP, former PM’s daughter Maryam Nawaz was running an election campaign with all powers of her party. “It is as if she [Maryam] has become the deputy prime minister. She is committing contempt (of the ECP) on a daily basis,” he said.

Announcing support for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the forthcoming NA-120 by-poll, Qadri said that he would continue with his democratic campaign and “keep fighting until Sharifs are hanged” for the 2014 Model Town massacre. He called Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) members “killers of humanity”, saying everyone saw how PAT activists were killed during the Model Town shooting. He said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif wasn’t ousted from power over Iqama but for being dishonest [to the nation].

The PAT chief asked people to vote in the NA-120 election on September 17 “to prevent dynastic politics from taking over once again”.

The NA-120 seat fell vacant after disqualification of Nawaz as prime minister. The by-poll is scheduled for September 17 and the main contest is between PML-N’s Kalsoom Nawaz and PTI’s Yasmin Rashid.

Amid former first lady's medical treatment in London, her daughter Maryam is spearheading her election campaign in the constituency.

Ballot papers for the NA-120 by-election are being printed with the process being monitored by the army. The ECP said a total of 350,000 ballot papers were being printed for the by-poll, where 324,786 voters are registered to cast their vote.

