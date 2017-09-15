QUETTA - A court indicted Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party MPA Abdul Majeed Achakzai in a kidnapping case Thursday.

Achakzai was presented before Judicial Magistrate Number V in a kidnapping case, which was registered in 2009. During the hearing, Achakzai denied the charges against him. The court has summoned key witnesses on September 19. This is not the only case against the MPA. On June 20, a video of the MPA’s vehicle running over a traffic cop went viral following which he was arrested. The policemen, identified as Traffic Sub-Inspector Haji Ataullah, succumbed to his injuries on the spot.

Later, a photo also emerged which showed MPA Achakzai sitting in the driving seat of the vehicle. However, allegedly under pressure to ‘hush up’ the issue, the police had initially registered a criminal case at the Civil Lines Police Station against ‘unidentified persons’. The next hearing of the hit-and-run case will be held on September 18.

In the last hearing of the hit-and-run case, Achakzai had submitted a petition to remove charge under the Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act against him. However, his petition was dismissed by the court.

Achakzai was elected to the provincial assembly from Killa Abdullah on PB-13.

The family of deceased Sub-Inspector Haji Attaullh – who succumbed to his injuries after allegedly being run over by MPA Dr Abdul Majeed Khan Achakzai’s vehicle – announced that they would not take blood money or pardon the accused.The deceased`s son Moazzam Atta said the police must register a case against the MPA rather than filing it in the name of ‘unidentified persons’.

“The MPA was driving under influence of alcohol. We will never forgive him,” claimed the deceased policeman’s son. Attaullah leaves behind two daughters, three sons, widow, and parents.