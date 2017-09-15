PESHAWAR - The death toll of dengue patients in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa rose to 26 as another person succumbed to the deadly fever in Khyber Teaching Hospital on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Asif, 22, son of Jehanzeb, resident of Regi area in Peshawar. He was brought to the hospital on September 10.

In addition, as many as 1,732 patients were tested for the virus, among which 398 persons were tested positive in different hospitals of Peshawar while 107 patients were discharged.

All hospital of the City received huge number of dengue patients. The KTH and Hayatabad Medical Complex are short of space for further influx. In Mardan Medical Complex, the number of patients is increasing with each passing day. During the last two days, at least five more persons died as a result of dengue epidemic in the province.

It pertinent to mentioned here that the open drainage system in University Town, Peshawar is also one of the reason for increasing population of mosquitoes and some time ordinary mosquitoes are infected by dengue patients, causing further spread of the disease.