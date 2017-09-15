FAISALABAD: Various educational experts urged the national youth to focus their attention on education for the uplift and prosperity of the country as was envisioned by Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Addressing the newly admitted students at orientation seminar arranged by Agrarian Society, University of Agriculture Faisalabad Vice Chancellor Dr Iqbal Zafar urged the students to follow the message of Unity, Faith and Discipline to make the country a developed and prosperous. He said the future of the country was in the hands of the youth who are future leaders and beacon of the society. He stressed upon them to devote their energy and time to acquiring education which guarantees prospects in life.

He added that no nation can make development without the skilled and quality manpower. He said that country was blessed with tremendous talents but there was a need to tap the potential.

He said that the country was running through the difficult times in terms of extremism, intolerance, poverty and other challenges. He urged the students to have a vigilant eye on persons in their surroundings who are apparently involved in suspicious activities. He added that the varsity was making efforts to ensure quality education and to provide the state-of-the-art facilities for the students. He said that books are the best companion so the students should spend their maximum times while reading books.

He said that the university admits the students on the district quota with the special focus on rural population. He said that the university was providing scholarship to 40 percent students in order to help them continue the studies. He said that university was putting a special focus on research in order to address the problems of the farming community, society and industry. He said that economy was vital to compete with the world.

Dean Faculty of Agriculture Dr Amjad, Dean Agri Engineering & Technology Dr Allah Bakhsh, Dean Food Sciences Dr Masood Sadiq Butt, Dean Sciences Dr Asghar Bajwa, Chief Hall Warden Dr Zafar Iqbal Qureshi, DSA Dr Shahbaz Talib Sahi and Controller of Examination Dr Abdul Wahid also spoke on the occasion.

They briefed the students about the working and facilities offered by their respective offices. Later, the participants took a walk to felicitate the Higher Education Commission on completion of 15 years of excellence