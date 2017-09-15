PESHAWAR - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz former member of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Malak Hashim Khan was gunned down alongwith two other companions when unidentified armed men opened fire on them on Thursday in Lower Dir district.

Malak Hashim Khan was on way home alongwith his uncle Ajab Khan and friend Bakht Zareen after attending a funeral prayer at a nearby village Shah Alam, when unknown armed men ambushed the vehicle they were travelling in at Tazagram Och Khwar locality.

As a result, they sustained multiple wounds and died on the way to hospital. Police rushed to the spot, cordoned off the area and launched search operation, however, no arrest was made till filing of this report. The attackers escaped after committing the crime.

Malak Hashim Khan, a prominent political figure of Och area in Lower Dir had been elected as MPA in 1990 polls on PML-N ticket.

However, having difference with the party, he later joined the JUI-F.