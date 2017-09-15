Multan - The Business Community of South Punjab expressed on Thursday serious concern over massive increase in property tax and demanded Punjab Government to revise the tax rate.

President of Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) Khawaja Jalaluddin Roomi told media that he received complaints from MCCI members on huge increase in property tax across Punjab.”The industry located in rural areas is served tax notices on the basis of per-foot measurement formula by the Municipal corporation, District Council Multan, Municipal committee of Shujabad and Jalalpur pirwala, Muzaffrargarh, Layahh, Dera Ghazi Khan,” he pointed out. “Wherever the industry is located, it is considered an industrial area even if it is a rural area. It must not be treated as an urban area,” he added. He warned that such steps were likely to cause irreparable damage to the socio-economic structure which would ultimately hit the present regime. Multan Chamber proposed that local councils should avoid taxation on the industry and trade which already paid taxes to Provincial as well as Federal governments. He said that Punjab Government should come out with a formula about the maximum and minimum percentage of one’s income and what the person or people should expect in return. He said the government must initiate Public-Private Dialogue to resolve the issues of the business community. He said that “The excise department determines the property tax on the basis of rent charged in different localities, roads while the rental value at Shershah road, Bahawalpur road, Shujabad road, Busti Khudadad is one third. Such discrepancies should be addressed to make the system more transparent,” he added. The MCCI urged the government to resolve the issue of increase in property tax rates immediately.

COLLECTIVE ROLE UNDERLINED

TO UPROOT CORRUPTION

Director General NAB Multan Ateequr Rehman has said that it is national obligation of all citizens to play active role for uprooting corruption from the society.

He observed this while addressing a seminar titled “Role of Youth in Eliminating Corruption” jointly organised by Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) and NAB here at Central Cotton Research Institute on Thursday.

The DG NAB Multan further said that all of us pointed fingers at others but does not analyse our conduct. He added that when NAB started functioning, many people criticised it but its performance shut the mouths of critics. “We need to nip the evil in the bud by lodging complaints against the persons involved in corruption or pinpointing them,” he pointed out.

Director Investigation NAB Abdul Hafeez Khan said that the youth could play a key role in uprooting corruption from the society. He added that minting money through unlawful means was not just corruption rather intentional negligence in discharging responsibilities was also a form of corruption and we needed to make joint efforts to eliminate this social evil.

Speaking on the occasion, VC Prof Dr Asif Ali said that the MNSUA would collaborate with the NAB to uproot corruption and more events would be held for this purpose. He added that changing the minds of the youth was imperative to control corruption. Earlier, the DG NAB took oath from the Character Building Society of MNSUA.

Our Staff Reporter