SIALKOT: A Pakistani farmer Muhammad Azam (35) was injured by intensified mortar shelling of Indian Border Security Force (BSF) at border villages along the Sialkot Working Boundary.

According to the details, he was sitting in his house, when a mortar shell, fired by the Indian BSF, hit the house, injuring Muhammad Azam seriously.

Rescue officials in Sialkot shifted the injured to Combined Military Hospital (CMH), where his condition was stated to be very critical.

According to Pakistani officials, the Indian BSF targeted the civilian population in Sialkot border villages Jarwaal, Joiyaan, Anula, Harpal, Salaankey, Wahga, Akhanor, Sangiyaal, Umeraanwali (in Harpal sector) and Charwah, Behlaadpur, Merjakey, Akhnur and Dhamala villages (in Charwah Sector).

The officials added that the Punjab Rangers retaliated instantly and effectively.

Locals said that several mortar shells fired by the Indian BSF also landed in the fields, which could not explode.

Earlier, two Pakistani citizens Zahur Elahi (50)and Riashman Bibi (60) were killed and three other persons Ameer Alam, Safreen Bibi and Ghulam Abbas were injured in intensified mortar shelling by Indian BSF on Sialkot border villages Diyaarwali-Kaliyaal, Phookaliyaan, Kaahliyaan, Patoli and surrounding villages (in Phookaliyaan-Bajwat Sector) on Wednesday and Thursday.