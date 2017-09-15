SIALKOT - Zahur Elahi and Raishma Bibi, the victims of Wednesday’s Indian Border Security Forces (BSF) shelling, were laid to rest in their native graveyards here on Thursday.

Zahur Elahi belonged to village Diyaarwali-Kaliyaal and Raishma Bibi to village Kaahliyaan-Bajwat in Phookaliyaan-Bajwat sector along the Working Boundary. A large number of the people from all walks of life attended their funerals there.

Meanwhile, Rescue 1122 has established an emergency medical camp at a Rural Health Centre (RHC) in Indian shelling hit Kaahliyaan border village along the Sialkot Working Boundary.

District Emergency Officer (DEO) Syed Kamal Abid said that the emergency medical camp has been established for providing emergency medical treatment to the Indian shelling victims.

SCCI ELECTIONEERING: The electioneering for the annual elections of the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has gained momentum.

The annual elections for five seats of SCCI’s Executive Committee (Corporate Class) will be held on September 18, 2017 while the election for five seats of SCCI Executive Committee (Associate Class) will held on September 19.

Ruling Ittehad Founders’ Group and rival Democratic Founders’ Group are busy making efforts to lure their voters and supporters.

Ruling Ittehad Founders Group led by Riazud Din Sheikh have fielded Khawaja Masud Akhtar, Amir Hamid Bhatti, Sheikh Tariq Soni, Naeem Javaid and Arsalan Sheikh as its potential candidates for Corporate Class against rival Democratic Founders Group’s candidates Sohail Khawar Mir, Syed Muntazir Abbas, Muhammad Suleman Khan, Muhammad Ali and Suhail Akbar Awan for Corporate Class.

Ittehad Founders Group has brought Waqas Akram Awan, Muhammad Jehangir Iqbal, Abdul Ghafur Butt, Muhammad Ejaz and Muhammad Waseem in this electoral race as its potential candidates for Associate Class against Democratic Founders Group’s candidates Faisal Jamshaid Malik, Mirza Ayaz Baig, Sabir Hussain , Khawaja Ziaullah and Salman Iqbal for Associate Class.

