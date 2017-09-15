OKARA - PPP Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is the future of Pakistan, for which the party would continue the political struggle.

Addressing a press conference, he said Bilawal was a young and constantly moving leader. He said the PPP would play its role from higher level to the level of union council and acquaint the people with the party ideology. Nadeem Afzal Chan said that the visit of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on 20th of September, 2017 at Sahiwal would draw off sleep from the eyes of their rivals. The ocean of people would receive Bilawal at Sahiwal, he said. He said the rivals had already gone upset on the reception of Bilawal at public meetings in the country.

He said the PPP Jiyalas had started coming out of their homes and joining the main flow of the PPP. He said after General Elections of 2018 the PPP would come to power.

OUR STAFF REPORTER