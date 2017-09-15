BUREWALA : Federal Minister Kamran Michael on Monday condoled with the parents of Shahroon Masih who was allegedly killed by his classmates during a fight at MC Model High School Burewala a few days earlier.

He announced to establish a high school in the name of the deceased student where education will be imparted to students rising above the caste and creed.

The federal minister for human rights arrived on a short visit to Burewala and was received by District Police Officer Umar Saaed Malik. Michael along MPA Shakeel Marcus Khokhar, Pastors Dr Irfan Bhatti, Ayub Khawar, Dr Irfan Bhatti, Ashiq Gill and Saima Bhatti visited the home of Shahron Masih and expressed his condolences with his parents. He said that Shahron Masih sacrificed his life in the field of education.

The DPO said that police registered a case soon after the incident and investigation were being carried on merit. He said, “We have no sympathies with any one and our motive is to provide justice without any discrimination.”

Michael was informed by the parents of the student that they were satisfied with police investigation and demanded to involve the teacher in the investigation as well. Kamran Michael also gave Rs100,000 to the family.

Gang busted, 3 ‘robbers’ held

WAZIRABAD : Police busted an inter district notorious gang of dacoits namely Saaba Gujjar Gang and arrested three gangsters including the ring leader. The police also recovered arms, motorcycle, cash and grabbed valuables from their possession. The gang was wanted in road robberies, murder, drugs pushing and police encounters in Gujranwala and Sialkot.

Gujranwala CPO M Ashfaq ordered DSP Akram Khan for elimination of the gang. SHO City Malik Aamir formed a special Team consisting of ASI Muhammad Adnan, HC Riaz, Constables - Ameer Afzal and Adnan Arshad to trace the gang. Inspector Aamir laid a network to keep an eye on their activities. A police party raided Cheema Colony successfully and arrested three members of the gang including Shehzad alias Saaba Gujjar of Vinjo wali, Shabbir Ahmad of Chakora of Tehsil Phalia and Ali Raza of Cheema Colony. They recovered 3 pistols, cartridges, 3 motorcycle, mobile phone and cash of Rs25000 from their possession.

The police said Saaba Gujjar Gang was wanted by Sadar Police Wazirabad, Sohdra Police and some other police stations of District Gujranwala and Sialkot. Malik Aamir briefed the newsmen crime graph would drop certainly after their arrest. The high-ups have announced cash prizes and certificates for the raiding police party.