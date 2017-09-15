ISLAMABAD - The Senate Thursday witnessed another stressful day when Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani got annoyed over the absence of ministers during the Question Hour.

The Chair was annoyed when members pointed out that their supplementary questions relating to the Ministry of Interior are not being answered, and it’s a mere time-wasting exercise.

He asked the Leader of the House Raja Zafarul Haq that this is not first time and despite assurances from the treasury ministers were not taking the House of Federation seriously.

He told the Leader of the House that system in place is already suffering jolts and the incumbent government should read the situation and act and reform itself.

Responding to the observations of the Chair, Raja Zafar ul Haq categorically held out assurance to the chair that in future he would ensure that such a situation is not repeated and the those ministers whose ministries have been asked questions by the members are present during the Question Hour.

This was not the first time Chairman Rabbani got annoyed over the sorry situation and he has been agitating on the behaviour of the ministers during the past one and half years.

He had to write a letter to the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to lodge his protest over the absence of ministers during question Hour. The former prime minister in his response to the chairman’s letter had assured that he would personally ensure that the ministers are present in the House. Later the House discussed issues of public importance.

Earlier, Defence Minister Khurram Dastgir informed the House that the Ministry of Defence and its attached departments signed eight agreements with different countries during the last five years.Responding to a query, Defence Minister Khurram Dastgir informed the House that six agreements were signed by the Ministry of Defence and two others by Survey of Pakistan.

He said these agreements were signed with Bosnia, Romania, Turkey, Russia, Sri Lanka, Kazakhstan, China, and Norway.