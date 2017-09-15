QUETTA - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Thursday announced the arrests of a Balochistan government official and two officials of a private company after unearthing alleged embezzlement of over Rs100 million in the provincial health department.

Dr Muhammad Yousaf Bizenjo, the provincial additional director of health responsible for the purchase of medicines, and Dr Muhammad Nosherwan Yar Khan, the chief executive of a private company, were among the three arrested over allegations of embezzlement in the purchase of stents for cardiac patients in Balochistan, according to a NAB statement.

The three men were suspected of procuring cardiac stents worth Rs16,000-Rs24,000 for prices as high as Rs90,000-Rs100,000 following complaints from patients and ordinary citizens, a NAB spokesman said.

Further arrests are likely to be made in this regard. The accused were shifted to NAB regional headquarter for interrogation.