PESHAWAR - The National Accountability Court (NAB) Thursday rejected an application seeking action against member National Assembly (MNA) Ayesha Gulalai for engaging in alleged corruption due to “lack of evidence”. The complaints were filed by Gulalai’s ex-secretary Noor Zaman Khan, Arif Marwat, and Saleem Nawaz. They stated that Ayesha Gulalai and her father were involved in corrupt practices and called for an investigation. Gulalai’s former assistant Noor Zaman claimed that he was also involved in corruption with Gulalai.