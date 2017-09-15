KASUR - An alleged dacoit, wanted in 21 cases of heinous crime, was shot dead by ‘accomplices’ the other night during a ‘shootout’ with police near Murali Autar in the Kot Radha Kishan Police precincts.

According to DPO Ismail Kharak, a Kot Radha Kishan Police team drove the dacoit, Rafiq alias Billa, to Murali Autar for the recovery of arms. Near Tibba Murali, three dacoits, riding two motorbikes, ambushed the police team to get their accomplice released. They also snatched a rifle from a police constable.

The dacoits were intercepted by police at a picket at Murali Autar but they resorted to indiscriminate firing on the police.

The police fired back in retaliation. When the firing stopped, the police found Billa, got released by accomplices, in critical condition. He told the police that he was shot at and injured by his accomplices who managed to escape the scene under the cover of darkness.

Police recovered the snatched rifle from the injured dacoit and shifted him to hospital but he died on the way. He was wanted by Lahore and Kasur Police in 21 different cases of murder, robbery, dacoity and illegal weapons. The Kot Radha Kishan Police have made special teams for arrest of the fleeing dacoits.





