ISLAMABAD - The Pak-China joint air exercise ‘Shaheen-VI', which commenced at Korla Air Base China is in full swing now. The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) contingent, comprising combat pilots, Air defence controllers and technical ground crew is participating in this bilateral exercise, said a statement issued here by media directorate of PAF Thursday. The JF-17 Thunder, Mirage, F-7PG and ZDK aircraft from Pakistan Air Force along with People's Liberation Army Air Force’s J-8, J-11, JH-7 and KJ-200 AWACS aircraft are taking part in the Air Exercise. The exercise will further strengthen the working relationship between both the Air Forces and help in learning from each other's experiences.