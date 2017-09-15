MAILSI - Police are committed to maintain law and order during the upcoming month of Muharram, said Vehari DPO Umer Saeed Malik.

Addressing a meeting of peace committee here, he asked Ulema of all schools of thought to play their due role in creating intersect harmony among the masses. He also asked the police officers to make all-out efforts to provide foolproof security to Muharram processions. He informed the participants that extra police force will be deployed on Ashura for maintaining peace.

The meeting was held under the chair of DC Ali Akbar Bhatti who said the policemen will be flanked by officials of the district administration and Civil Defence department. Ulema of all schools of thought and officers from all the state-run departments attended the meeting.

OUR STAFF REPORTER