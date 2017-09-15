Supreme Court has dismissed all review petitions filed by Nawaz Sharif, his children, Hassan, Hussain and Maryam Nawaz and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Panama verdict today.

On July 28th, Supreme Court disqualified former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in its final verdict on Panama Leaks case.

According to details, apex court concluded hearing on the petitions early today and reserved the verdict. Supreme Court's five-judge bench headed by Justice Saeed Khosa took over the review petitions and heard the arguments of Nawaz Sharif's lawyer Khawaja Haris.

Justice Saeed Khosa read the verdict today.

Yesterday, it was a moment of some solace for the Sharifs as the Supreme Court on Thursday said that they (judges) were just and fair to all, therefore, they should have faith in the court instead of taking to the streets.

After his disqualification, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif headed to Lahore from Islamabad via GT Road while addressing big rallies and making speeches and raising an objection to the manner the apex court disqualified him. The former premier also criticized the superior judiciary in his addresses.

Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa, heading a five-member bench hearing the review petitions against the Panama Papers case verdict of July 28, said: “This is not the first case against the Sharifs, as, in the past, cases were filed against the Sharif family and the courts provided then relief. It is a wrong impression that the Supreme Court is against them.”

He said that even the worst criminal was entitled to the protection of the law, and this court has always stood for and defended the fundamental rights of the citizens. “We are just and fair to all,” Justice Khosa said. Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed also said: “Have faith in us and not in the streets.”

The counsel for Nawaz Sharif and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said that their clients have faith in the court, therefore, they were before them.

Justice Khosa said that during Ziaul Haq’s regime, when people were hanged publically, the Amnesty International (AI) wrote a letter to the August court against the public hanging. “The top court on the letter of the AI took suo moto notice and on its order, the public hanging was stopped,” he said.

Justice Khosa addressing both the counsel said: “There is the legislature and you [PML-N] are running all the institutions. If you want to make changes in the law or Constitution, it is up to you, but we [judges] will perform our duty what is written in the Constitution.”