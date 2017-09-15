ISLAMABAD - Opposition Leader in National Assembly Khurshid Shah Thursday assured to give name of new chairman for National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to the government.

In a statement, Shah said the current NAB chairman is controversial from the day one. He said talks with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) are underway in this regard.

He said a meeting with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was held in which issue of NAB chairman’s appointment was discussed.

Shah continued that the past of new chief should be cleaned from politics and that no one would find any way to malign him.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi met Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Syed Khurshid Shah Thursday and initiated consultation over the appointment of new NAB chairman.

The four-year term of incumbent NAB Chairman Qamar Zaman Chaudhry will culminate on October 9, 2017 and both the prime minister and the Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly have to pick a consensus candidate to fill the post.

During the meeting between the two both agreed to engage in consultation and would make the new appointment strictly in accordance to the legal and constitutional provisions. According to the NAB Ordinance, the chairman has to be appointed through meaningful consultation between the Prime Minister and Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly.

It is pertinent to mention here that in the past two former chairmen NAB, Justice (retd) Syed Deedar Hussain Shah and Admiral (retd) Fasih Bokhari, had been sent home by the Supreme Court on separate petitions filed by the then leader of the opposition Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan who contended that no meaningful consultation had taken place between him and the then PPP government for both appointments.

Bokhari was removed on May 29 and his appointment, made on October 17, 2011, was declared illegal by the apex court, while Shah was appointed on October 19, 2010 and sent home on March 11, 2011. The role of presidency is important in the appointment of the NAB chairman as it has to ensure a meaningful discussion.

Meanwhile, chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq has demanded for taking the powers of appointing chairman of National Accountability Burea (NAB) back from the treasury and the opposition for the appointment of impartial individual as per the diktat of justice.

If NAB had an impartial chairman, the country would not have been in the mess that it is in today, he said while talking to media Thursday.

Instead, Siraj added, NAB chairman should be decided jointly by the Chief Justices of the Supreme Court and the four High Courts of the country.

Talking to media outside the Supreme Court Siraj said Prime Minister Abbasi and opposition leader Shah are in consultations over the appointment of new chairman of NAB but his appointment should be made by the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court or by him after consultations with the provinces. Jamaat-e-Islami will not give a name for appointment of NAB chairman, Siraj concluded.