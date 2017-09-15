VEHARI : The government is making all-out efforts to protect children from falling prey to diseases, Deputy Commissioner Ali Akbar Bhatti said.

Addressing a meeting here, he said mothers’ health is crucial for the health of their children.

He said that the diet plan for pregnant women must be improved to prevent birth of disabled children and infants’ deaths during pregnancy. The DC was informed that at least 500,000 food supplements have been distributed to pregnant and lactating women for better growth of their children.

The DC ordered to keep the record safe of the women who have been distributed the supplements.